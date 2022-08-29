Subscribe to Dwell
Occupying a small site in a backyard in Portland, this timber-clad ADU guesthouse is a study in making the most of a small footprint. Designed by local practice Webster Wilson Architect and with bright, clean interiors by Pine Street Design, it’s located en route to Laurelhurst Park, making it an ideal base for exploring Portland’s many vibrant and diverse neighbourhoods. There’s also plenty of at-home entertaining space, including a private deck adorned with fairy lights at the rear, and an outdoor shower to enjoy in the warmer weather.
In the evening warm lighting shines through the oval-shape window and the large glass doors on the front facade, creating a lantern-like effect for the tiny cabin.
The Curved Back sofa is from Lawson-Fenning. “It’s the most comfortable sofa,” says Zachary. “I have one, too.”
Zachary designed a new cabinet in walnut to anchor the room. The wood tones are a warm counterpoint to the butter-yellow sofa. The coffee table belonged to the owners.
Smooth, handleless joinery are a classical, but nonetheless creative way to make storage systems beautifully discreet with ample room for storage.
