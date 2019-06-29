A best seller, our large Tocan is reminiscent of far away places and tropical landscapes. A determined plant, Tocan's are ideal for new plant collectors and can withstand lower light levels than some other indoor plants (but lets be realistic – no plants thrive in the dark).
This Tocan is suspended by white cord from a copper pipe with copper detailing.
• Style: Hanging
• Plant type: Palm
• Materials: soil, moss, thread, copper, cord
• Size: 25 x 80cm (plant size may vary slightly)
• Ready to hang
• Care card included