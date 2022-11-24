Built into the floor of Santiago’s upper level is a catamaran-style lounging net—the perfect perch for taking in views of the rolling countryside.
Serge’s office, featuring the same Siberian larch paneling used throughout the interior, is at the opposite—and quietest—end of the home.
"I never thought a house would teach me so much,' Luisa says.
With no curtains or blinds, the home embraces nature and the constant changes in light. “In my module, you can go from the closet to the door and have a different perspective at every step,” says Luisa. “There was no way I was going to sacrifice that for privacy.” The rug is from Verdi.
The forest feeling continues in the evergreens surrounding the house. Adding to the outdoor area are Artemide Dioscuri sconces and Loll Designs outdoor dining furniture from Design Within Reach.
Loewen windows and sliding glass doors from Western Window Systems connect the common spaces on the ground level to the balcony and wooded backyard. “We really wanted to feel connected to nature,” says Karyn.
A Nelson Bubble pendant from Design Within Reach hangs above a dining table and chairs by Jasper Morrison for Maruni.
The living area includes a sofa from Helmut Muebles and a coffee table by La Base, set against a lush backdrop of oleander.
Inside, a floating staircase of steel and lapacho wood helps maintain the home’s openness. The benches, bookshelves, and A-frame coatrack are by Teresa and Nico’s design firm, La Base Studio.
A lofted drawing studio features a sawtooth roof with expansive skylights that frame the branches of a jacaranda tree overhead.
The sink is from Ikea and the faucet from Light in the Box.
A sink station on the southern side helps for cleanup and ceramic making.
Visual artist Amélia Marta enlisted Portuguese architecture firm Madeiguincho to design a space where she could stargaze, make art, or just sit and think. To create the multipurpose but still economical interior, the designers got inventive with windows and wood.
Remodeled by resident and interior decorator Jill McCoy and her husband David Hassall with the help of architect Paul Molina, the open-plan living space opens to a small outdoor area. French doors and a wall of windows bring in light. An Eames lounge chair and a Noguchi table add a modern sensibility.
South elevation of remodeled existing home with modern addition.
Behind the hidden bookcase door, the office of the owner (a graphic designer who works from home) opens up to an inspiring river canyon view.
