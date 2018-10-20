The Palm Springs tucks three bedrooms and two baths in 1,369 square feet for $349,000.
The Palm Springs tucks three bedrooms and two baths in 1,369 square feet for $349,000.
A look at the back exterior of the home.
A look at the back exterior of the home.
This bedroom features a beautifully tiled bathroom.
This bedroom features a beautifully tiled bathroom.
The master bedrooms open directly onto the outdoor space.
The master bedrooms open directly onto the outdoor space.
The other side of the fireplace has become a perfect spot to watch tv.
The other side of the fireplace has become a perfect spot to watch tv.
Set cover photo