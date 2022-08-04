SubscribeSign In
The multifunctional organizer at the entry includes an umbrella stand, a shoe rack, and an adjustable pegboard that serves as a wine rack and hat/helmet rack.
The living room is furnished with vintage items, including a leather-and-chrome chair by Suekichi Uchida and a stacking stool by Florence Knoll.
Luciano Kruk perforates a concrete volume with glass walls to fashion a simple yet elegant vacation home in the province of Buenos Aires. On a quiet lot populated with aged pinewood, Luciano Kruk designed a modest vacation home for three sisters and their families. The 807-square-foot, two-level home is ensconced in its forest setting. The firm employed board-formed concrete inside and out to connect the building with its environment. "Pine planks were used to set the formwork so that the partitions, as well as the slabs, would preserve the texture of the wood veins in an attempt to establish a harmonious dialogue with the bark of the local trees," said the firm.
After months spent researching solutions to make her home’s fabric roof functional, Lisa Sette can finally relax.
Make the most of warm, summer nights with a glitzy patio that doubles as the stage for an outdoor cinema. Maximalism is a big trend in 2022—think graphic black and white patterns with bronze or gold highlights. The bold pattern on this patio has been crafted using Techo-Bloc’s Squadra paver in Shale Grey and Onyx Black. The small 3x3 square cobblestones have an aged finish and are ideal for creating mosaics at ground level.
This shaded outdoor dining area, which uses Techo-Bloc’s Borealis slab in Smoked Pine, creates a sophisticated herringbone pattern that extends the elegance of hardwood flooring outside. The timber effect of the concrete slabs is so convincing it’s been called “trompe-l’oeil” by industry professionals. While it has the look and feel of timber, it’s maintenance free—so no staining, rot, or fading.
“We designed the landscape and house in tandem to ensure continuity between the exterior and interior,” diNiord says. An outdoor sling chair by Croft House sits in front of the outdoor shower under the covered patio in front of the primary bedroom.
The detached screened porch sits out in the landscape, not unlike a Japanese teahouse.
Shapely windows from MARVIN bring light into every crevice of the house. The couple's colorful art piece from Thomas Ruff, which hangs 113-by-74 inches in the dining area, is seen from the entrance.
Art House
Designed by Austin, Texas–based studio Andersson-Wise Architects, the 12,500-square-foot Stone Creek Camp is sited on a sloping hill whose topography guides visitors to discover the grounds slowly: from the gatehouse to the master house, main lodge, and guesthouse. The eco-friendly family retreat features a stacked wood facade that was built from fallen trees found on the site; a sod green roof that provides insulation; and regionally sourced construction materials—including stone, wood, windows, and doors.
The deck continues the dark motif shared by half of the home's exterior, as well as it's trademark red door.
The staircase was moved to the other side of the room and is now a sculptural focal point, thanks to a striking material change from wood to concrete.
As the name suggests, the Courtyard House by Atelier SUN is built around a central courtyard. Light wood stairs sprawl out from the center to access all floor levels. The skylight here provides a feeling of airiness and a connection to the outdoors.
A simple material palette of brick, concrete, ties and wood gives the homes an warm, contemporary atmosphere.
“During summer there is so much greenery, and it grows and changes every day. It’s very different in the autumn and winter—even the acoustics are different,
