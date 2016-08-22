Each of the home's bathrooms displays a different eye-catching shade of tile from Inax, such as baby blue.
Set atop a BoConcept bed, a graphic blanket by Pia Wallén for HAY punctuates the master bedroom. The sconces are by Robert Dudley Best for Bestlite.
When the residents couldn’t find a suitable four-person cafe table for the kitchen, Snyder made one from Baltic birch plywood and Formica for $500. It is surrounded by chairs by Afteroom for Menu. NUD pendants hang overhead.
The cabins are made up of two layers of wood construction. The exterior layer is made of Larch wood with a custom glazing.
French design brand Colonel just launched its latest collection for 2016 and it includes a series of lamps, coffee tables, and a sideboard, all of which come in several colors and can even be customized.