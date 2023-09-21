The home is a beautiful, glowing jewel on the alpine landscape.
In this case, the aluminum-clad solid wood frames of the NanaWall glass walls seamlessly blend with the home’s envelope, but there are more than 200 powder-coat options and a wide variety of sustainably-harvested wood options to choose from.
The couple loves to entertain, and the oversized kitchen island is the perfect place to prep. The countertop is quartz; the backsplash, hot-rolled steel. Barstools are from Pottery Barn. Lighting was sourced from West Elm.
NanaWall folding glass walls are engineered to perform in harsh climates, including the snowy winters of the Methow Valley.
In cooler weather, radiant heating is embedded beneath the wood floors.
Instead of air conditioning, triple-glazed sliding windows passively cool the inside.
In the living area, Lou sits on a Room & Board sofa, while one of the family’s two Great Danes relaxes nearby; the fireplace is by Montigo.