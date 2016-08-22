Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
k
k hamilton
Follow
6
Saves
Followers
Following
#prefab
#prefabhomes
#prefabricated
#modern
#architecture
#modernarchitecture
#modular
#Texas
#AlchemyArchitects
#prefab
#outdoor
#exterior
#outside
#modular
#structure
#modern
#modernarchitecture
#desert
#deserthome
#pool
#pooldesign
#sustainable
#ecofriendly
#LasVegas
#Nevada
#MarmolRadziner
Photo by Jill Paider
#prefab
#prefabhomes
#prefabricated
#modern
#architecture
#modernarchitecture
#environmental
#lake
#budget
#modular
#exterior
#glass
#oneroom
#RemkoRemijnse
#2by4Architects
#hilltop
#prefab
#home
#wood
#deck
#sliding
#glassdoors
Photo by Alchemy Architects
#modern
#prefab
#home
#newzealand
#hillside
#views
Photo by Russell Kleyn
#modern
#prefab
#home
#rural
#australia
#retreat
Photo by Lucas Allen
Set cover photo