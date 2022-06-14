SubscribeSign In
A peek into the master bedroom.
A Hay sectional was chosen for their living space, beside Corbusier arm chairs beneath a projector. The rug and floor cushions were sourced from Morocco.
The couple chose a Tufty Bed by B&amp;B Italia for their bedroom, alongside an authentic Moroccan rug.
