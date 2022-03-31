The solid support wall was swapped out for a wood slat wall. Dunn Edwards “Revival Rose,” an update on the terracotta color, was used to define the kitchen from the rest of the home.
The dining area features a MadForModern table and chairs.
Designed and built by a group of students in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Voxel allows its residents to operate self-sufficiently for 14 days.
The architecture firm L. McComber Itée demolished a sloping ceiling in this Montreal attic to create a bright, roomy live-work space.
Giant wooden roof beams in the attic suite add to the peaceful and minimalist space.
