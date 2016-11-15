Architect William Massie built a hybrid prefab home for vintage retailer Greg Wooten, who handled the interiors. In the living room is a 1950s Franco Albini rattan chair, a Crate chair designed by Gerrit Rietveld in 1934, and a 1970s sofa by Edward Axel Roffman. The tall ceramic piece is by Bruno Gambone.
The table is from Flamant and the Metropol light is from Habitat.
Dividing Line The home’s central “spine,” which Witzmann describes as “the back- bone of the house at a load-bearing and technical level,” serves as the structure’s organizing principle. It groups the ventilation system and the majority of the electrical networks together and centralizes much of the home’s storage. By siting the living spaces on the south of the house so that they take advantage of the natural light, and placing the sanitary and service rooms on the north, the architects make the most of a smart passive solar layout.
The super-geometric Tool table by LucidiPevere for Debi is formed by 3D laser cutting technology; the lightweight side table comes in two heights.
Pedersen lists the Glass Trestle table among his favorite pieces. Designed in 2009, it was featured in an exhibition of young designers from around the world at the Musée d'Art Moderne de la Ville de Paris in 2012
The solid oak top of the Moon Table combines with a powder-coated stainless steel frame to create a perfectly functional design. The table’s frame encircles the top with a short, overlapping lip to avoid spills.
Loose Fit Table by Henk Desmet and Paul Vermeulen: Designed to be inexpensive and simple, the designers used veneered softwood plywood from Poland to create the “blue jeans” of tables. Photo by Filip Dujardin
Sheetrock surfaces comprise many of the interior walls, including one situated between the kitchen and dining area, which is furnished by benches and a table designed and built by Baumann, alongside HAL chairs by Jasper Morrison for Vitra.
The Huguenot Range. "James came up with a great new method for a modular table structure which utilizes a relatively thin steel profile while being incredibly strong," Pedersen says "As we began exploring this, we realized that the tapering leg reminds us of the old French Huguenot furniture, and decided to name the range after these pioneering people. We made the first bench in this range as a gift for my mother, who comes from a long line of French Huguenot farmers."
The aluminum structure can be powder-coated in matte black or white. Customers can choose between a wood, stone, or plastic worktop, with or without a built-in drainer. Both the stone and plastic surfaces are weatherproof.
In the entryway, a plastic Uten.Silo organizer by Vitra shelters keys and other bits of potential clutter. A white-painted cafe chair suits the minimalist color scheme.
The library features a Muuto Oslo Sofa and Lassen Saxe Chairs. Exposed brick and generous windows are reminders of the warehouse setting.
Vifa's Oslo Wireless Speaker. Photo courtesy of Vifa
In the open living and dining room of a hillside family home in Japan, Eames shell chairs surround a custom walnut table by Kagura. The upholstered seating is by Arflex. The architect, Masahiro Harada of Mount Fuji Architects Studio, also designed the custom kitchen island and stove vent.
The home’s stretched veranda form is a model of economic and democratic design of extruded and repeated elements. It’s no accident that this generates major cost savings, thermal efficiencies, and is generous in shared amenities for all residents. The terrier, however, is mostly interested in the view from his eye level.
The architect reconfigured the house so the living space opens to the yard. He also took the exterior elements and used them to decorate the interior.
