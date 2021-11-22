Kim Moellenberndt and Ryan Tyner found their future home at a corner store built in the 1940s. The deal started with a handshake deal between the couple of the store's owner.
"We imagined how six people would use the space and developed the shape accordingly," says Hello Wood cofounder Dávid Ráday. "We took inspiration from the design of space capsules, and the cabin was refined step by step before reaching its final form."
Measuring 16 feet long, the Scandinavian Sauna by Native Narrative is built on a trailer frame for easy portability.
"The fixed glass without a door really makes it feel like a room within the room, and the plastered walls allow a continuity of subtle texture from wet to dry areas," Lanigan says. The lightwell is connected to the roof deck above.
After: Wood beams and concrete walls emerge from cutaways in the drywall, revealing the building’s industrial skeleton. The custom steel-and-oak dining table is by Ohio Design.
Stilleben Architects's Section Kitchen, made to be modular and repaint-able.
Running from September 3 to 5, the annual showcase in Copenhagen reveals resonant new themes in interior design.
An essentialist sleeping environment cultivated by Danish bed maker Re Beds.
Minerit paneling finished with wax also tops the counter of the kitchen island.
A cedar deck, built-in bench, and Fermob Costa table and chairs under a new porch roof serve as a year-round dining area.
With AMO, the research and branding side of his firm, OMA, Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas has designed numerous exhibitions.
The screen is coated with a clear finish by Penofin Red Label. The steel rail and cables are by Feeney and the deck is by Bison Innovative Products. The windows and doors are from Loewen.
The master bathroom features custom walnut cabinetry and Cedar &amp; Moss Globe pendants from Rejuvenation.
Hemlock cladding covers the front of Eric and Sondra McVeigh’s home in Phoenix.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
For Gabriel Ramirez and his partner Sarah Mason Williams, following the Sea Ranch rules—local covenants guide new designs—didn’t mean slipping into Sea Ranch clichés. The architects love Cor-Ten steel, with its ruddy and almost organic surface, and they made it the main exterior material, along with board-formed concrete and ipe wood. The Cor-Ten, which quickly turned an autumnal rust in the sea air, and the concrete, with its grain and crannies, mean the house isn’t a pristine box, Ramirez says. His Neutra house “was very crisp and clean,” he says. “This house is more distressed, more wabi-sabi.”
We’ve gathered 20 of our favorite homes that maintain their midcentury flavor without sacrificing 21st-century modernizations and updates.
The tranquil bathroom pairs two types of tile with similar tones.
This airy home makes the most of its beachside location with sustainable design, careful siting, and an expansive, glazed facade.
The master bathroom has a floor-to-ceiling windowed corner that holds a Belle freestanding tub by Progetto and in-wall fixtures by Copper Bath.
