The updated kitchen features a Sub-Zero refrigerator and Miele appliances.
A consistent use of modern brass cabinet pulls on both the drawers and appliances creates a unified, elegant approach to this kitchen in San Diego by InPlace Studio. A polished brass toekick completes the look.
An all-white kitchen works well with the concrete to give the space a cool, minimalist look.
The lovely cornflower-blue kitchen cabinets in this Brooklyn, New York, home by Elizabeth Roberts Architecture & Design were professionally painted.
A 13-foot-long island in the kitchen, finished in the same white terrazzo as the floor, serves as an informal dining area. Bassam replicated the kitchen’s walnut-veneered cabinetry in the study and master bedroom for continuity.
Desert Midcentury Modern Landscape
Architect: Lloyd Russell, AIA, Location: Encinitas, California
Joseph Eichler developed more than 11,000 homes in California from 1949 to 1966, and though tons are still standing today, many of them have lost their authenticity after going through drastic transformations—but this particular renovation is a different story. Josh and Moeka Lowman of San Francisco branding firm Goldfront reached out to Michael Hennessey Architecture to renovate the interior of their two-story, single-family residence in Diamond Heights, which was built by Eichler in 1965. Michael Hennessey explains,
Josh and Moeka Lowman of San Francisco branding firm Goldfront reached out to Michael Hennessey Architecture to renovate the interior of their two-story residence in Diamond Heights, which was built by Eichler in 1965. Michael Hennessey explains, "We struck a balance between the positive, inherent qualities of an Eichler structure with modern improvements that enhance rather than compete with the existing building."
The inviting living room's floor to ceiling windows and glass doors open up to the courtyard for optimal indoor-outdoor living.
Windows in the roof monitor let in natural light and ventilation.
A grille of walnut slats, designed by Syme and made by the local millworkers MCM, delineates the edge of a new stair with open treads made of hot-rolled steel. Tall Bulthaup cabinets mark the edge of the dining area; Evans, a mechanical engineer, had them custom-made to conceal heating ducts that vent almost invisibly through the top edge.
Exterior overhangs provide shading for exterior seating, while also protecting the interior from the warm, summer sun.
Built in bookshelves frame each side of the stone fireplace.
Set in the foothills of La Canada Flintridge, California, this 5,000-square-foot home was renovated by Osborn Architects and Jamie Bush + CO. At the core of the revamp was a composition of materials that creates a unique architectural presence while remaining appreciative of the landscape of the nearby San Gabriel Mountains. Interior and exterior spaces cohesively blend through vast windows with views to the surroundings, and continuous materials that wrap from the inside out. Redwood cedar warms every room, while one connecting plane of dark flooring extends throughout.
Transom windows and full height glazing provide seamless connections between interior and exterior spaces.
Custom L-Shaped open shelving provides ample storage in the office.
Interior and exterior living spaces blend seamlessly together.
The living area floats atop a deeply recessed steel-reinforced concrete block structure. Tasmania, Australia Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
“Elegant material choices, subtle detailing, and thoughtful spatial sensibilities belie the building’s intelligent space planning,” says Aniket Shahane of OA.
The ground floor holds the two kids’ bedrooms, which were remodeled a bit but kept consistent with the original footprint of the house. A media room sits behind a pocket door, also on the ground level.
The design team used FSC-certified lumber and cedar siding throughout the home. They created an ideal family home that’s perfect for indoor/outdoor living, thanks to broad eaves for shade, natural cross-ventilation, and plenty of windows to let in natural light.
In the master bathroom, they installed bamboo cabinetry from Plyboo, a San Francisco-based company that thrashes and presses bamboo into dense logs that are then sliced and fabricated into the surface of your choice.
The kitchen is part of the new section in the center and features clerestory windows that let natural light floor into the space.
