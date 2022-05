"The steel-and-wood beam details in the living room, dining room, and kitchen are a nod to the fact that the big open span facing the water is achieved with a large steel beam up in the ceiling from which all those large wood beams are suspended," notes the firm. The natural materials palette in the interior includes Pioneer Millworks 'Prairie' reclaimed wood siding for the walls, stained clear vertical grain cedar ceilings (main level), and solid end grain hemlock flooring by Oregon Lumber.