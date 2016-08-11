A narrow building next to the main structure houses storage and an outdoor kitchen.
Architect Jesse Garlick’s rural Washington vacation home references its rugged surroundings. The steel cladding has developed a patina similar to the ochre-red color of bedrock found in the area.
From the northeast corner of the master bedroom, the homeowners can walk out onto a deck area to enjoy the view of the woods.
When not in use as the headboard, the large redwood slab folds down to become a desk.
Olivia's bedroom.
Two bedrooms separated by sliding doors occupy the partial second story.
