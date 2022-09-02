Signorino wall tiles in opal white meet Lapege’s Colombino RB36 porcelain floor tiles.
The hemlock slat ceiling runs throughout the first floor, save for the living room. The slats hide acoustical batting and tracks for lighting. It also adds warmth, texture, and interest, and provides a sense of continuity.
In the kitchen, the couple found barely used appliances instead of new ones to save money. The cabinetry and butcher block counters are from Ikea.
Doug’s mother, Julie, visits with Melissa, Doug, their daughter Simms, and Birdie the dog.