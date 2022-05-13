Subscribe to Dwell
Behind the bathroom wall is the bedroom, which features sliding glass doors with access to a private deck.
Burrow offers affordable sofas that don't sacrifice on quality. Many of their designs are fashioned from genuine leather.
These multifunctional marvels are a step above your average pull-out couch.
The ground floor features four bedrooms and two bunk rooms. “They’re the smallest bedrooms we’ve ever made,” says architect Tom Knezic. “They’re meant to be a bit like cabins on a ship—just room for a bed and a place to put your personal things.” All the bedrooms are interchangeable, and have small windows that look out over the forest. “We had to convince my mum about that because there’s always that idea of having a lake view from the master suite,” says Knezic. “But, if you want to enjoy the view you come up to the living area.”
