MuuwSpace, a prefabricated hexagonal cabin wrapped in glass, metal, and wood, measures almost 100 square feet and features a starting price of $32K.
The modular cabin can be placed in the natural landscape or in a backyard, where consumers can use it as an office space or relaxation escape.
Faceted glass walls give the impression of being outdoors while working or spending time on the interior.
An outdoor deck and screen on the rear facade of the cabin are crafted from ash or pine, depending on the buyer's preference.
