Locanda Restaurant in San Francisco featuring tile from the Dwell Patterns collection in Little Diamonds
Architect: Envelope A + D
Photo: Cesar Rubio
#heath#heathceramics#tiles#dwell
“The old living room and balcony on the sixth floor were transformed into the master bedroom with an en-suite open bathroom,” Hammer said. Flos lighting illuminates the space above the vanity.
The entire cabin is powered by the rooftop solar system from Solarwinds Northernlights. "I still can't get over the fact that I can get an ice cube from the sun," Bruce says.
More hand-woven lighting by S.C. Vizcarra.
OneButton recently outfitted a modern home on Long Island with smart lighting systems. "The design theory for the space is an artistic minimalism that provides warmth and invites the beauty of the natural space indoors," states the firm.
Under-shelf LED lighting improves visibility. The refrigerator is equipped with systems that manage humidity and airflow to keep food fresh and control odors.