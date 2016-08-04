Since the front door is located in the exterior wall, residents first enter a vast garden before reaching the gable roof house.
For 2015, Vipp, the Danish industrial design company known for its iconic trash cans and all-black kitchens, introduces a 592-square-foot prefab unit called Shelter.
The outer wall means residents don’t have to worry about privacy when the sun goes down and the house’s windows begin to glow.
A Simple Plan
A Marmol Radziner–designed prefab house, trucked onto a remote Northern California site, takes the pain out of the construction process.
New pine and spruce wood from the Pyrenees (both recyclable and PEFC certified) were selected for the façade of the 1,000-square-foot prefab. Smart blinds cover the windows, rigged to open and close depending on the weather forecast.
The main building sinks then elevates in full view of ocean.