Architect George Bradley and his husband, Eddie Baba, renovated a 1941 house in San Francisco. Tiles from Heath Ceramics surround the Ortal Clear 130LS fireplace. The white ceramic logs are by Klein Reid (but of course can be replaced with real firewood!), and the firewood storage continues the same dark horizontal band that contrasts with the light-colored fireplace cladding.
Architect George Bradley and his husband, Eddie Baba, renovated a 1941 house in San Francisco. Tiles from Heath Ceramics surround the Ortal Clear 130LS fireplace. The white ceramic logs are by Klein Reid (but of course can be replaced with real firewood!), and the firewood storage continues the same dark horizontal band that contrasts with the light-colored fireplace cladding.
When the current owners laid eyes on this home's spectacular city views, they instantly fell in love with the 1958 dwelling. In addition to amazing vistas, the custom-designed house had an authentic midcentury vibe and a cool chevron floor plan. However, the 3,600 square foot home had tiny, closed-off rooms, awkward spaces, and low ceilings that were "begging to be vaulted." Portland-based Risa Boyer Architecture renovated the midcentury house, opening up ceilings to make them vaulted, adding floor-to-ceiling windows, and expanded the kitchen and gave it a modern look with walnut cabinets.
When the current owners laid eyes on this home's spectacular city views, they instantly fell in love with the 1958 dwelling. In addition to amazing vistas, the custom-designed house had an authentic midcentury vibe and a cool chevron floor plan. However, the 3,600 square foot home had tiny, closed-off rooms, awkward spaces, and low ceilings that were "begging to be vaulted." Portland-based Risa Boyer Architecture renovated the midcentury house, opening up ceilings to make them vaulted, adding floor-to-ceiling windows, and expanded the kitchen and gave it a modern look with walnut cabinets.
In the interior of a 1950s Portland home, architect Risa Boyer's redesign retained the original post-and-beam construction, exposed wood ceilings, and extensive glass windows but updated the confined galley kitchen and dark, narrow front hallway. The result is a renovation that respected the home's original aesthetic and made it easier for the homeowners to entertain.
In the interior of a 1950s Portland home, architect Risa Boyer's redesign retained the original post-and-beam construction, exposed wood ceilings, and extensive glass windows but updated the confined galley kitchen and dark, narrow front hallway. The result is a renovation that respected the home's original aesthetic and made it easier for the homeowners to entertain.
“From anywhere in the house, you have a sense of the outdoors,” says Melonie, “and yet it’s very private.” Ikegami agrees. “The building was really about the landscape—it can dissolve into the background,” he says. In the master bedroom, Japanese Tansu chests from the couple’s previous home flank a Duxiana bed. The full-height windows and swing door are from Western Window Systems.
“From anywhere in the house, you have a sense of the outdoors,” says Melonie, “and yet it’s very private.” Ikegami agrees. “The building was really about the landscape—it can dissolve into the background,” he says. In the master bedroom, Japanese Tansu chests from the couple’s previous home flank a Duxiana bed. The full-height windows and swing door are from Western Window Systems.
The hallway leading from the kitchen and dining room to a suite of bedrooms receives a bounty of natural light from the courtyard through its glass walls.
The hallway leading from the kitchen and dining room to a suite of bedrooms receives a bounty of natural light from the courtyard through its glass walls.
Trois Mec Chef Ludo Lefebvre in his kitchen.
Trois Mec Chef Ludo Lefebvre in his kitchen.
Pole Pass Retreat | Olson Kundig
Pole Pass Retreat | Olson Kundig
Set cover photo