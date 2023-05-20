The gable decoration is a Viking element traditionally used to protect homes from danger. The “moon” shape comes from the shape of Viking horns.
The Workstation Cabin was designed using CAD, and the elements are precision cut using a CNC machine. The pod is delivered fully assembled and lifted onto the site using a crane, so installation takes only a few days. Sitting on small stilts—that are attached to ground screws—the cabin almost appears to have touched down from outer space.
The Workstation Cabin’s frame structure is composed of wooden sandwich panels, and it’s clad in weatherproof timber. Depending on client wishes, the cabins can also be built using composite, aluminum, or COR-TEN steel cladding.
The garden library that architect George King designed to accompany a 17th-century limestone house and its surrounding gardens in England is clad with charred timber and large glass doors that slide open and connect the structure to the outdoors.
Two of the glass doors can be opened so that an entire corner of the structure practically disappears, and the residents have the feeling of being outdoors.
"Being up against the side of the hill gives the garden a lot of shelter and creates a warm microclimate," King says. "This allows a broad range of local species to flower alongside non-native species such as a lemon and olives trees in pots which can be brought into the Reading Room during the cooler months."
The 304-square-foot house in Queensland, Australia, is clad with steel and cedar—materials that help the home meld with the wooded landscape.
The Nook exterior features shiplap cypress siding, a reclaimed oak deck, and an entranceway of oak blackened in the traditional Japanese method.
"We imagined how six people would use the space and developed the shape accordingly," says Hello Wood cofounder Dávid Ráday. "We took inspiration from the design of space capsules, and the cabin was refined step by step before reaching its final form."
Sustainability and forward-thinking architectural techniques merge in this experimental tiny cabin clad in 3D-printed tile.
The exterior of Site Shack is covered in steel panels that are bolted to the framing. Look closely and you won’t see any visible fasteners, as Powers Construction’s welder was fastidious, creating a seamless shell with just steel and glass.
A tiny outbuilding offers a cozy living space inside a simple shell.
The interiors are lined with OSB Poplar wood, and insulated with 12cm of recycled cotton.
"The composite structure is extraordinarily durable,
The newly launched Pro-series utilizes architect curated design details, fixtures and finishes to reduce time and cost without sacrificing the modern living experience of a Connect Home.
The kitchen countertop, by Granby Workshop, is formed from 70% reclaimed materials, hand-marbled to create unique surface patterns.
"On our first site visit, the client showed us a large Welsh dresser which was used for display. While we couldn’t find room for it in the lower ground floor, we did manage to reinterpret it’s functionality as a wall of oak shelving used for storage and display.
The frame introduces a pop of green-painted aluminum to differentiate the new glass house from the more traditional spaces inside.