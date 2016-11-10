Paper lantern-style pendants are ubiquitous for a reason: They're affordable, look good in multiples, and are a simple design solution for an otherwise detailed room. The light paper shades contrast the timber and adobe mud blocks used in this Los Angeles home by and for Ghanian architect Joe Osae-Addo.
Unhappy with Accra’s concrete-block houses, architect Joe Osae-Addo was determined to build his house with the materials found primarily in rural areas: timber and adobe mud blocks. For cross ventilation, the house has sliding slatted-wood screens and floor-to-ceiling jalousie windows. Osae-Addo brought along the Bulthaup kitchen when he moved back to Ghana from LA. Photo by Dook.
Osae-Addo is highly gregarious and his house serves as a magnet for friends and family. He lunches with his Aunty Charlotte, who is also his neighbor.
Osae-Addo’s electric bike sits at the juncture between a powder room and TV area.
