Unhappy with Accra’s concrete-block houses, architect Joe Osae-Addo was determined to build his house with the materials found primarily in rural areas: timber and adobe mud blocks. For cross ventilation, the house has sliding slatted-wood screens and floor-to-ceiling jalousie windows. Osae-Addo brought along the Bulthaup kitchen when he moved back to Ghana from LA. Photo by Dook.