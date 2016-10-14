A short wall on the kitchen island hides clutter and keeps the straight lines of the design unmarred. Almost every lighting fixture, including the overhead Artemide Tolomeo light, is movable. The refrigerator and oven are from Fisher and Paykel.
Under-shelf LED lighting improves visibility. The refrigerator is equipped with systems that manage humidity and airflow to keep food fresh and control odors.
OneButton recently outfitted a modern home on Long Island with smart lighting systems. "The design theory for the space is an artistic minimalism that provides warmth and invites the beauty of the natural space indoors," states the firm.
Aura LightsA pared down pendant lamp that comes in a brass or copper base and a 10-or 15-inch brass ring. From $345
Detail of the tubular lighting.
Lines of unfinished hand polished brass and exposed bulbs make up the 'Asterix'.
Frame light in Mint by Iacoli and McAllister. A powder-coated steel frame gives these spare pendant lights shape via negative space. Available in three sizes and six colors.
Dwell favorites RBW ventured beyond the lighting they’ve come to be known for and created a table to form a collaborative work area. Open Source shows the trios belief in the museum as a venue for development and production. Photo by Ed Watkins.
Hand made of solid unfinished brass parts and low wattage vintage style bulbs, the 'Namaste' was Inspired by Diwali, the Indian 'Festival of Lights' and the warm glow reminiscent of the candles lit during the festival.
Wan for FLOS, 2006
Wan is the Japanese word for “bowl,” Grawunder’s inspiration for these hanging “bowls of light” that continue to be produced, as both suspension and hanging lights in various finishes.
More hand-woven lighting by S.C. Vizcarra.
Copper Shade Pendants by Tom Dixon over the island contrast the room's light palette, while a white Flos Skygarden lamp over the dining room table blends into it.
Adrian wanted to bring a theatrical glow to the loft without using recessed lights or cluttering up the space with lamps. He consulted lighting designer and friend Paul Whitaker and found that linear LED covelights could provide low-wattage illumination with little maintenance.
The entire cabin is powered by the rooftop solar system from Solarwinds Northernlights. "I still can't get over the fact that I can get an ice cube from the sun," Bruce says.
Urbem lighting collection by Jenner Studio at Area Sciesa.
In the office, existing track lighting illuminates cabinetry covered in Lemon Bar by Miller Paint.
Tom Dixon's Club Collection of furniture, lighting and accessories marks the company's debut at iSaloni. See it at Salone in Hall 20, Stand B06.
Visitors pass by a sentry wall of lamps from Design House Stockholm on their way to the airy living-dining room with 52 windows. Photo by: Wichmann + Bendtsen
The almost-entirely tallowwood kitchen is custom. Muuto pendant lights, bar stools by Alvar Aalto for Artek, a Vola faucet, and a ceiling fan by Beacon Lighting finish the room.
Nessen Lighting produced a series of five DeRespinis lamps in 1960.
Andre Fu's new lighting collection for Lasvit has a range of influences—including the Flatiron Building and the Czech metro system.
Apparatus's new Tassle collection consists of mouth-blown glass cylinders and bronze hardware.
“The old living room and balcony on the sixth floor were transformed into the master bedroom with an en-suite open bathroom,” Hammer said. Flos lighting illuminates the space above the vanity.
New York–based studio APPARATUS unveils two new lighting collections as well as a marble furniture line at its Milan showroom. A design from the Circuit series is pictured. See it at Via Santa Marta 14.