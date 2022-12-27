Rossi did not carry the dividing wall between the bedroom and living room all the way up to the ceiling, so as not to break up the treatment up there, instead designing the wall as a custom storage and display unit.
A game room features a 1960s Brunswick Gold Crown pool table with championship purple felt.
Hynam built additional storage along one angled wall of the bedroom loft and beneath the skylight.
The area includes a Wally planter from Woolly Pocket near the custom steel-and-glass doors.
A birch staircase features extensive storage and contrasts with the concrete floors and the reclaimed brick of the partial wall. The wire stool was designed by Cees Brakman, and the ceiling beams are made from pine.
A clerestory harnesses natural light for the bath.