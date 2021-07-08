A well-positioned skylight and monochromatic color scheme in shades of warm gray create a sense of tranquility bath.
Double-pane, aluminum-clad windows and doors wrap the home. “We love the aesthetic appeal and sustainability—double-pane windows reduce energy consumption,” explains Carlos.
For the main entrance, the couple replaced the original wooden door with a pivoting glass door to create greater indoor/outdoor connection and let in more light.
As part of the remodel of this 1960s home in Los Angeles, owners Whitney and Carlos painted the exterior a dark charcoal hue and landscaped the property with native, low-maintenance plantings.
Homeowner Jay Longtin served as the general contractor and performed the majority of the remodel work, aside from the outdoor floors, concrete, and pool, which were done by Architectural Blue.
