Architectural designer Sebastian Mariscal and project manager Jeff Svitak created a house in Venice, California, for Michael and Tamami Sylvester. Known as Dwell Home Venice for its role as an exemplification of modern architecture, the house is an homage to indoor-outdoor living. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
Michael and Tamami brought greenery to the master bath courtyard, which is lined with Eco Arbor Designs deck tiles, in the form of succulents in a ceramic Peanut planter by John Follis for Architectural Pottery from Vessel. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
Constructed in Moscow’s Park Muzeon for Archiwood and Office 17, the book pavilion accommodates those with larger libraries, offering walls of shelf space. Extending from the covered space of the pavilion, walls of shelving provide readers with privacy both in and out of doors. Photo courtesy of Ruetemple Architectural Studio.
Their daughters, Annapurna, left, and Siddartha, play with their dog, Anouck, beneath the kangaroo paws in the entry garden courtyard.
An outdoor dining area is screened for privacy.
Light Show: Resolution: 4 pierced a concrete wall edging the exterior stairwell with acrylic cylinders to make a clever lighting installation. The cylinders transmit sunlight during the day, Tanney explains, and at night the installation becomes a “backlit constellation” triggered by motion sensors.
Classic butterfly chairs from Universal Patio Furniture are stationed by the pool. The mural is by street artist Morley, a close friend.
Making use of a sculpted berm, Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects built identical 21,500-square-foot dormitory buildings at Haverford College without interior stairwells or elevators, freeing up room for courtyards and more generously sized common spaces.
Dwell Outdoor Takes Center Stage at Dwell on Design This year, for the first time, the ever-popular Dwell Outdoor will live right in the middle of the show floor, immediately viewable at the entrance. Beneath a stylized “rope-art” canopy created by Sausalito-based Shades of Green and outfitted with their myriad trees and plants, the new Dwell Outdoor, sponsored by Blu Homes andLumos Solar, promises to inspire. Populating the 18,000-square-foot-plus space will be full-scale structures from prefab companies like Sett Studio, who is “obsessed with energy efficiency, sustainable building materials, and designing thoughtful space.”
@kchou311: Who knew you could find so much greenery in #DTLA today at #DODLA
An outdoor version of one of Foscarini’s best sellers, the Havana Outdoor is ideal for lining paths. $588
