The basement screening room.
An abstract painting by Joshua’s friend Devon Reina hangs above the bed.
Joshua Skirtich’s pegboard wall and pulley-system closet serve as clutter control in his Bushwick live/work space.
Love's hand-carved stools are all unique and each one is made from a singular piece of wood
In the formal dining area, guests are invited to make themselves at home. The floor-to-ceiling bookcases create an intimate dining experience, which sits under original decorative ceiling details.
