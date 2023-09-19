EcoCraft Homes is a Pittsburgh area resource-efficient Smart Home builder of super energy-efficient homes. Founded in 2012, EcoCraft Homes is a family-owned organization with a unique building philosophy in the Pittsburgh area that emphasizes energy efficient homes that can be built in as little as 90 days. Their mission is to build smarter, greener homes that are 100% Energy Star-compliant, and their manufacturing process is so advanced that our homes can be built to achieve net zero energy consumption for all of their heating, cooling and electricity needs.