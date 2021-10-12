An outdoor dining area sits on an elevated patio overlooking the home. Just behind is a sunny stone patio, ideal for growing vegetables.
Off the kitchen, a mixed-use room offers an abundance of storage with honed basalt countertops, washer and dryer, and built-in workspace.
The kitchen was renovated with Porcelanosa tile backsplashes, honed Carrara marble countertops, Poggenpohl cabinets, and modern appliances including a Sub-Zero Pro 48 refrigerator, Viking Professional 60
Each bedroom has its own full bathroom, are are both swathed in a pastel palette.
High, opened beamed ceilings and slate floors instill a cabin-like feel in the space, perfect for its woody surroundings.
Custom cabinetry lines the entire home, complete with vintage George Nelson/Herman Miller dressers and bookshelves.
A myriad of windows look out to the wooded landscape as the house sits on nearly a half acre.
The back of the house is lined in windows with sliding doors that open to a verdant backyard.
In addition to being featured in multiple publications, the Glass House is also included on the Museum of Modern Art's tour of iconic houses of East Hampton.
A peek at the turnkey studio, which could easily be converted into a guesthouse or gym.
The third bedroom has glass doors to the atrium, making it an excellent potential work-from-home spot.
The hex tile in the hall bathroom has a fun color gradient, and the new skylight brings in considerable light.
The home has three bedrooms and two baths, and the hallway wraps the atrium, with a sitting room to the right.
The en-suite bathroom has a custom bamboo vanity topped with custom concrete counters, and a 48” matte black-edged mirror that syncs with the matte black Kohler fixtures.
The main bedroom has a glass door to the backyard. The flooring throughout is the original concrete, restored and polished.
In the living room, a new skylight brings in more light, and the original fireplace has a new cedar mantle.
The dining room retains its floor-to-ceiling glass, and now there’s a small “desert garden” in the corner, made by cutting out a section of concrete. The sea urchin chandelier is by Dutton Brown.
The couple covered a support column in Italian porcelain tile from Pratt & Larson.
The home is just over 2,000 square feet, with a connected floor plan. The kitchen has all new Bosch appliances, including the induction cooktop.
Custom Russian Birch Plywood cabinets in charcoal have quartz counters, with concrete detailing at one corner, and at the windowsill. The globe lights are from Dutton Brown. Fay kept the original ceiling-mounted stove hood extractor as a nod to the home’s past.
The couple introduced a skylight and refinished the ceiling throughout the home to a paler hue. The original beams were covered in Sherwin Williams Resilience exterior paint, in Tricorn.
The atrium is a lovely place to sit outside while still being somewhat protected.
The couple planted a Japanese moss garden, accented by crushed granite, as well as a lace leaf maple, which turns red in the fall, and mature running black bamboo in the pot.
The open-air atrium just inside the entry is now the centerpiece, as it was intended to be. It has sliding glass doors on four sides to access different areas of the home.
The couple initiated the renovation, despite not knowing much about Rummers, or remodeling. “We were novices,” says Fay, who researched the architectural features of Rummers to be able to restore its key features, like the roofline.
