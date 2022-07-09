SubscribeSign In
A DeVol marble sink and faucet are lit by Ramsey Conder 8
A DeVol marble sink and faucet are lit by Ramsey Conder 8
The upstairs guest suite includes a neutral, daylit bathroom.
The upstairs guest suite includes a neutral, daylit bathroom.
A shed roof descends from the living/dining area, extending beyond its edge to shield an expansive porch from the elements.
A shed roof descends from the living/dining area, extending beyond its edge to shield an expansive porch from the elements.