A Norwegian boathouse. Photo Courtesy of Pasi Aalto / TASCHEN #cabin #boathouse
With a sleeping area that is six feet long and four feet wide, this cozy teardrop can comfortably fit a couple, along with a small child.
A Nockeby sofa by Ikea, a 45 Chair by Finn Juhl, and an Egg Gold coffee table by Kare are featured in the living room space. - Lisbon, Portugal Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Kitchen
Walnut and book-matched Calcutta kitchen
The floors in the kitchen are polished concrete.
For the kitchen, Tyler hired David Restorick, a furniture maker and friend, to build an island for storage and to wrap Ikea cabinets with oak for a customized look. He also built a staircase that doubles as display space for Tyler’s vast collection of colorful cookware by the likes of Finel, Copco, Cathrineholm, Jens Quistgaard, and Stig Lindberg.
Kitchen
Lafayette Mid Century Modern Remodel The owners of this property had been away from the Bay Area for many years, and looked forward to returning to an elegant mid-century modern house. The one they bought was anything but that. Faced with a “remuddled” kitchen from one decade, a haphazard bedroom / family room addition from another, and an otherwise disjointed and generally run-down mid-century modern house, the owners asked Klopf Architecture and Envision Landscape Studio to re-imagine this house and property as a unified, flowing, sophisticated, warm, modern indoor / outdoor living space for a family of five. Opening up the spaces internally and from inside to out was the first order of business. The formerly disjointed eat-in kitchen with 7 foot high ceilings were opened up to the living room, re-oriented, and replaced with a spacious cook's kitchen complete with a row of skylights bringing light into the space. Adjacent the living room wall was completely opened up with La Cantina folding door system, connecting the interior living space to a new wood deck that acts as a continuation of the wood floor. People can flow from kitchen to the living / dining room and the deck seamlessly, making the main entertainment space feel at once unified and complete, and at the same time open and limitless. Klopf opened up the bedroom with a large sliding panel, and turned what was once a large walk-in closet into an office area, again with a large sliding panel. The master bathroom has high windows all along one wall to bring in light, and a large wet room area for the shower and tub. The dark, solid roof structure over the patio was replaced with an open trellis that allows plenty of light, brightening the new deck area as well as the interior of the house. Located in Lafayette, CA this remodeled single-family house is 3,363 square foot, 4 bedroom, and 3.5 bathroom.
Candy Sarvis loves feeling connected with dinner guests while she cooks. The African teak kitchen cabinetry is by Pedini, with Miele appliances. A Big Bang pendant by Foscarini illuminates the Montecarlo table by Cattelan Italia.
The six-foot wood burning oven features the same sunburst tile from the floors.
The new kitchen includes walnut cabinetry, a Bertazzoni range, a Futuro Futuro range hood, a Nespresso coffee system and convection oven from Miele, and a Jenn-Air refrigerator. The faucet is by Grohe; the sink is from Ticor. “The kitchen is in the same spot as it was,” Julien says. “We kept the plumbing fixture locations, but enlarged it.”
Using the same roof form and materials as the houses surrounding it, this Australian residence reinterprets the pitched-roof silhouette and traditional elevation of its Victorian neighbors—but with a new, modern twist. The new-build family home in the northwest Melbourne suburb of Ascott Vale was designed with two living areas, a kitchen, dining area, study, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an undercover entertainment area, and three outdoor spaces. Designed by Australian architecture studio FIGR, it measures 2,013 square feet and was built to comfortably accommodate a growing family of five.
Joseph Eichler developed more than 11,000 homes in California from 1949 to 1966, and though tons are still standing today, many of them have lost their authenticity after going through drastic transformations—but this particular renovation is a different story. Josh and Moeka Lowman of San Francisco branding firm Goldfront reached out to Michael Hennessey Architecture to renovate the interior of their two-story, single-family residence in Diamond Heights, which was built by Eichler in 1965. Michael Hennessey explains,
Luster also restored the dining room woodwork, which became warped after an earlier remodel.
The refrigerator is Sub-Zero, the cooktop and hood are Viking, and the oven is Miele.
Golden brown subway tiles from Diffusion Ceramique face a black countertop from Fundermax.
Dada
The coffee station features a professional-grade Rocket Espresso machine. Jang and King designed a stainless-steel pullout shelf for a cream and sugar station.
The residents store perishable items that don’t need refrigeration—like fruits, vegetables, onions, and garlic—in maple-lined pantry drawers.
Kitchen
The dining table narrows to a counter attached to the island.
With Control4 automation, everything from music to lighting can be managed with the tap of a touchscreen. The Casalis balanced their home’s high-tech features with rich materials including a marble backsplash by Ciot, a wood table from Kantelberg + Co., and quartz countertops by Caesarstone. The casual dining area features Kartell Masters chairs and an airy Triumph chandelier by Eurofase.
kitchen island and breakfast nook
...everything AND the kitchen sink.
The kitchen was reconfigured to accommodate a walk in pantry.
