Although little was done to alter the building’s original form, the firm did demolish an extension that was the site of a mechanical plant. This alteration allowed for an outdoor deck covered with timber decking by Chemisys Group.
He added floor-to-ceiling windows by Andersen, which allow low winter sunlight to warm the interior in colder months.
In the upper-level bathroom, tiles painstakingly fired by DeSimio cover the walls and ceiling.
Light streams into the bedroom through walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The windows are triple-glazed, creating a tight, eco-friendly seal.