Pops of blue throughout, from the chairs to the coffee mugs to the washroom vestibule, are an affectionate nod to the original Fergie's Cafe. "It's smartened up, but the heart is the same," Jake says.
The walkway and balcony are nestled into the canopy of the 100-year-old walnut tree.
Hunter developed a black stain that mimics the look of shou sugi ban’s fire-charred finish. "We didn't use shou sugi ban because it can wash away in our [very rainy] climate," Hunter says.
The alfresco shower offers another opportunity to appreciate the landscape.
Relax on the private terrace, where beyond a wall of glass fringed hammocks face the tropical grounds.
A single-story lodge view from the yoga pavilion.
The smallest of the lodges includes a private terrace and king-size bed wrapped in bamboo sheets.
Most of the lodges feature a mezzanine, or "tapanco," containing a sleeping loft and meditation space.
Guests take to the airy dining room to socialize.
Jaque Studio didn't want the pool area to be crowded with beach chairs reminiscent of a resort. Instead, there is this petite relaxation zone.
The yoga pavilion, with its slatted wood screens, is peacefully positioned over the pool.
The five guest lodges range from around 500- to 600-square-feet.
The blank north-eastern facade faces the entrance to the property. "It is the main intention of the project to create an intimate interaction with the family," says Esrawe. "By being contained, a continuous relationship with nature is integrated into the home."
A bespoke oak desk in the more private family room on the first floor offers a space for family members to work or study in private.
The bathroom has been entirely clad in large Fior di Bosco marble panels, creating a simple backdrop for the arrangement of plants overlooked by the tub.
Architectural designer Sebastian Mariscal and project manager Jeff Svitak created a house in Venice, California, for Michael and Tamami Sylvester. Known as Dwell Home Venice for its role as an exemplification of modern architecture, the house is an homage to indoor-outdoor living. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
The knotty cedar cladding from Crenshaw Lumber was pretreated with an ebony stain from Timber Pro UV—twice on both sides—prior to being brought to the site, where it was left for eight weeks so that it could adjust to the moist seaside air before installation. “Cedar siding swells or shrinks when it gains or loses moisture while it reaches equilibrium with the content of the surrounding air,” says Michael. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
The team constructed three bunk beds, each equipped with an individual reading light, USB ports and plenty of storage. The wallpaper is Spoonflower Boho Denim Grid by Holli Zollinger.
The monolithic brick home in Mexico City by Esrawe Studio looks imposing from the street, but its enormous pivoting door opens to a courtyard that feels like a lush oasis.
On a rustic strip of coastline near Puerto Escondido, Mexico, S-AR designed a beach getaway with an open concrete grid that frames its natural surroundings.
For the dining room, Claudio asked local artisans to create an homage to Donald Judd’s Library chairs using Oaxacan materials.
Norman Millar and Judith Sheine designed the built-ins in the living-dining area, which were made from vertical-grain Douglas fir. Vintage Dutch industrial chairs are arranged around a black walnut dining table that, like the madrone coffee table, is by Urban Hardwoods.
“The master bedroom is tucked into the trees, which kind of anchors the whole composition and is also appropriate because it’s more private,” says Haesloop. It also provides the couple with a shower that looks out into the woods.
The wood exterior blends in quietly with the surrounding timber.
For Gabriel Ramirez and his partner Sarah Mason Williams, following the Sea Ranch rules—local covenants guide new designs—didn’t mean slipping into Sea Ranch clichés. The architects love Cor-Ten steel, with its ruddy and almost organic surface, and they made it the main exterior material, along with board-formed concrete and ipe wood. The Cor-Ten, which quickly turned an autumnal rust in the sea air, and the concrete, with its grain and crannies, mean the house isn’t a pristine box, Ramirez says. His Neutra house “was very crisp and clean,” he says. “This house is more distressed, more wabi-sabi.”
Burnt cedar, Japanese cypress plywood, and mortar create a trio of contrasting yet simple surface textures that breathe a relaxed vibe into the Muji Hut.
In this house in downtown Miami, lightweight, shuttered Western red cedar doors wrap the front porch to provide privacy and protection from the weather but support natural ventilation, which is important in biophilic design. The unstained wood will age naturally.
Lawrence Weiner sits at his daylit desk. The bare walls are perfect for tacking up new projects, and the steel ductwork gives the space an industrious feel.
Collaborating with Arauco, the Andes House tested the durability of cholguán by exposing it to liquid. To their surprise, they found the material survived but bent gently, revealing that it could be shaped to divide offices.
