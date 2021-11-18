Pinon Ranch appears to emerge from the dense oak grove.
The stables are visible from the master bedroom.
The master bath includes an envy-worthy cedar soaking tub from Roberts Hot Tubs.
The vanity area in the master bathroom is open, allowing light and air to circulate. The bathroom vanities are custom made by Jerry Short Cabinets with hardware from Rocky Mountain Hardware.
The master bedroom has a Restoration Hardware bed, wall sconces from Designer Metal Works, and a wall of windows.
Music is one of the family's passions, and this barn was built with family jam sessions in mind.
The glass doors off the kitchen open to an indoor/outdoor covered sitting area which leads to the pool.
The Vis a Vis loungers are from Janus et Cie.
A lap pool fills the expanse between the music studio and the house.
The dining area features a Jason Wein Cooper River Diamond chandelier, Emile chairs from Zele, and a custom-made table.
The kitchen features marble and zinc counters, a Waterworks faucet, and cabinetry from Jerry Short.
The home features concrete floors with radiant heating. A custom folded-steel, double-sided fireplace separates the living room from the dining area. The chandelier is from Restoration Hardware, and the coffee table is custom made.
The “knuckle” connects the public and private spaces with the meadow on one side and the oak grove on the other. The space between the volumes is as carefully considered as the architecture itself.
Cantilevered out over the hillside the residence, which also serves as the couple's primary residence, is threaded between the trees, anchored by its concrete foundation which stops just short of the tree’s roots.
The gabled structure peers out from the dense oak grove to the meadow below.