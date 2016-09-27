In Situ Design and Lilian B Interiors adapted a six-story brownstone in midtown Manhattan into a boutique hotel with 33 guest suites. Each floor received what the designers call a “visceral” color treatment using Benjamin Moore paints, including Outrageous Orange.
Originally designed by locally renowned architect Arthur Dallas Stenger, this 1960s home featured an unusual awning that was maintained during a 21st-century upgrade by architects Rick and Cindy Black. The architects partially reconfigured the interior layout, updated the kitchen, and added new doors to the porch, all the while making sure the adjustments to the house honored its midcentury provenance while still avoiding creating a time capsule.
Constructed on land he had owned for years, this tiny cabin is also totally green.
Situated on a natural promontory in Coupeaux, France, the home’s plan and expansive windows open it to the beautiful surroundings outside.
A couple takes a minimalist approach to their Brooklyn apartment, focusing on supple materials, subtle gradations of color, and custom finishes by local craftsmen. The Mandayam–Vohra family gathers under one of Workstead’s signature three-arm chandeliers, shown here in its horizontal configuration. Bartenschlager designed the white cabinets and is responsible for the walnut counters both on the kitchen island and near the stove.
Though the front of this 1880s home in Adelaide, Australia, maintains a traditional facade due to strict heritage laws, the rear is modern eye candy at its best. See more of the home.
Photo by Patrick Barta
The 5,700-square-foot getaway features glazed screens surrounding the living and dining areas.
The structure is divided into two solid vertical volumes connected by glazed living areas. The cedar cladding and steel panels reflect the hues of the surrounding forest.
Del Gaudio made the pendants in the kitchen from rayon electrical cord, ceramic sockets, and Satco Par38 bulbs. She also designed the kitchen casing, which was fabricated locally in American black walnut left over from the floor. A mix of seating—vintage Paul McCobb Planner Group and newly purchased metal Tolix chairs—are arranged around a dining table from Restoration Hardware.
San Francisco firm Lundberg Design built this cabin out of reclaimed materials, including the exterior redwood, which has aged into an elegant, ashen gray. In a past life, the pool acted as a water tank for livestock.
The house that Dake-Wells Architecture designed for Cory and Kerry Watts in the Ozarks in southwestern Missouri is defined by subtle nods to its lakeside setting, such as an elevated wooden plank that carries visitors over a bed of river rock to the north entrance.
“When you’re working on something inexpensive and then decide you don’t like it, fine. You’re not tearing down millions of kroners worth of work.” —Mette Lyng Hansen
In the kitchen area and throughout the home, Mads Odgård, shown here, and Mette Lyng Hansen mixed Odgård’s pieces, such as the Odgård kettle for Raadvad and custom table, with Ikea basics and the Workshop pendant lamp by Louis Poulsen.
The exterior palette of red and yellow recalls the Sierra Nevada range. “When you combine them, it’s an orange, which is the color of life,” said Mack. “The color of universal wellbeing and energy.”
Taking a peek into the new pool house that helps enclose the area, you can see how the sloped land and the original stone walls allow it to remain surprisingly hidden from the outside.