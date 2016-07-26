The Rest Wall-Mounted Cane Holder from Sabi is designed as a companion item to the Sabi Classic Walking Cane, celebrating the cane as a household object, rather than something that is stashed away in a closet. Crafted from solid Baltic birch wood, Rest is a simple knob shape that will make an unobtrusive addition to a wall surface. Although initially designed to support a cane when not in use, it can also be used to hang a variety of household items, including hats, dog leashes, shopping totes, and purses.