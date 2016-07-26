Designed by Norm Architects for Menu, the Steel Wall Clock is a celebration of materiality, color, and simplicity. Paring down the clock to its most necessary elements, the designers focused on the simple hands and round face of the clock. The steel clock is also available in a Table Clock.
The Intersect Mirror from Strand Design is an innovative mirror that includes a storage shelf made from ash wood. As its name suggests, the round polished edge mirror intersects with the ash shelf, making the mirror into a sculptural, geometric work of wall art.
Blanc took the term "living room" to a different level with this striking 20-by-23-foot interior wall for the Dimanche family's home in Paris.
Wall clocks (price upon request)
No need for any home fresheners—apparently the sweet, earthy aroma from the over 4,500 plants and counting living wall façade of this mysterious home in Lisbon, Portugal makes its way indoors. Via No Ordinary Homes.
London's Athenaeum Hotel near Hyde Park features a side living wall designed by well, you guessed it, Patrick Blanc. (Pin).
The Rest Wall-Mounted Cane Holder from Sabi is designed as a companion item to the Sabi Classic Walking Cane, celebrating the cane as a household object, rather than something that is stashed away in a closet. Crafted from solid Baltic birch wood, Rest is a simple knob shape that will make an unobtrusive addition to a wall surface. Although initially designed to support a cane when not in use, it can also be used to hang a variety of household items, including hats, dog leashes, shopping totes, and purses.
Blurred images inspired designer Ivan Kasner to create the Hazy Wall Clock; its translucent covering uniquely gives the appearance of frosted or foggy glass.
A paragon of reductive simplicity, the Wyzer Wall Clock eliminates the face all together, allowing any range of decorative moves or custom wall clock faces to be implemented around its hands.
DROPIT WALL HOOKS The Dropit hook is a wooden, drop-shaped hook with a strong visual expression and exquisite finish. Hang a single drop on the wall or create a pattern using several Dropit hooks.
For those seeking to add texture to their timepiece, there's always the Felt Wall Clock desgined by Sebastian Herkner for Leff. Its 60 percent recycled PET felt even has sound-absorbing properties.
A Woolly Pocket wall installed by a professional designer groups together a variety of plantings.
A group of Woolly Pocket planters can be put up in an afternoon. Each planter's hook requires one screw to hang.
