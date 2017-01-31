Architects Vincenzo Marchese and Petter Nordahl have recently created an eye-catching library, clad in sustainable Kebony wood, by converting the second storey of a garage in Vestfold, Norway. The building has been given a new lease of life with a clean, contemporary design which enhances the existing architecture, and brings new character to the property as a whole. The architects altered the original pitch of the roof to dramatically increase the amount of usable space, and with bookshelves a priority, the steep angles of the new roof allow for walls that are heightened with large bookshelves set into them. Windows of differing size break up the bookshelves with tranquil seating spaces surrounding, and the geometric shapes of these windows adds an interesting variation in light and form. The transformation of the building has been entirely achieved without any adaptations to the original size of the area, while the variation in roof height also acts to break up the massing of the second story. Simple, clean and untreated materials are used throughout, with the interior walls and shelving crafted from birch veneer, polished concrete worktops and the exterior cladding and roof made from Kebony and zinc. Over time, the exposed Kebony will take on a delicate silver-grey patina which will complement the tone of the zinc, while also providing contrast to the bright metal in order to highlight the variation in material. The simplicity of the design and materials used evokes a natural feel, creating a space that is calming and unadorned. The architects from NOMA Arkitekter AS wanted to combine a natural aesthetic with sustainable credentials, using geothermal energy to provide the heating for the library, as well as environmentally friendly building materials. The shelves and interior cladding are made from sustainable softwood, while Kebony cladding provides the required external protection, as it has the same durable qualities as tropical hardwoods, without the associated environmental impact. The patented Kebony technology uses an environmentally friendly process, which permanently enhances the properties of sustainable softwood with a bio-based liquid derived from agricultural crop waste. By polymerising the wood’s cell wall with furfuryl alcohol, the wood gains greatly improved durability and dimensional stability, giving it characteristics similar to those of tropical hardwood. In creating a wood with comparable properties to tropical hardwood that can be grown in a FSC certified, sustainably managed forest, the demand for tropical woods is reduced, allowing timber to once again be an important part of sustainable construction.
Award winning architectural firm, Nord Architects, has unveiled its latest design; a contemporary Urban Hospice intended to create a positive environment while offering support for patients in need of palliative care. Located in the tranquil setting of Frederiksberg, Copenhagen, the vision was to provide a warm and protective atmosphere for up to sixteen patients. Kebony, a beautiful wood recommended by leading architects, was chosen to complement this setting and has subsequently been used throughout the build for the decking, windows and shades, door frames, as well as in outdoor spaces where Kebony clad plant baskets bring elements of nature into the hospice. Krone Vinduer provided the custom-made windows for this project. The project was designed to adapt to the neighborhood, presenting a combination of spacious views and privacy for patients. Incorporating both curved and linear elements, the design allows for an impressive functional layout, built around a private inner courtyard. The design-process involved a close collaboration between the client, architects, an engineer and users of the hospice through an extensive dialogue that heavily influenced the final design. Developed in Norway, the patented Kebony technology is an environmentally friendly process, which modifies sustainably sourced softwoods by heating the wood with furfuryl alcohol - an agricultural by-product. By polymerizing the wood’s cell wall, the softwoods permanently take on the attributes of tropical hardwood including high durability, hardness and dimensional stability. For Kebony, this is an exceptional project which demonstrates the versatility of the material. The silver-grey patina that the wood develops over its elongated life-span has also singled it out as a popular material for architects. When it comes to choosing a wood, there is no reason for architects to compromise on aesthetics, build quality, or sustainability. “By considering the needs of the users, clients and neighbors, the Urban Hospice sets a new standard of how to build innovative healthcare projects in urban contexts,” Morten Rask Gregersen, Partner at NORD Architects, Copenhagen explained. “We have been continuously impressed by Kebony as a material; its subtle tones are the exact look we envisaged from the offset.” “The Urban Hospice is a fantastic example of Kebony’s versatility with its use in an extensive array of applications from windows and door frames to external decking,” Mona Gøtske, Sales Manager of Kebony Denmark commented.
The artist’s retreat, founded by Norwegian composer and musician Håvard Lund, provides a tranquil haven to focus on creative pursuits. Completed in August 2016, the retreat, aptly named Fordypningsrommet or ‘room for deeper studies’ started out with just six mono-functional Kebony clad houses. Growing demand has since led to the completion of three more buildings and now the retreat can accommodate up to 12 guests. Situated north of the Arctic Circle on the stunning island of archipelago Fleinvær, which encompasses between 200 and 300 islands, the artists’ retreat blends seamlessly into the surrounding rocky landscape. Each house is built on top of angled steel feet which creates a dramatic effect through the use of sharp lines and angles. The stylized architecture provides each house, consisting of a sauna, kitchen house, studio, bath house, sleeping houses and the so called Njalla or ‘tower for big thoughts’, with a degree of individuality. The exposed position of the retreat on the picturesque coastline provides a dramatic and ever-changing backdrop, with crisp coastal breezes bringing in the morning to the tranquil majesty of the Northern Lights illuminating the night sky. This stunning setting is sure to inspire tranquillity and lend intensity to both recreational and artistic pursuits of its vacationers. On a self-catering basis, groups of up to 12 people are welcome to visit for a week for the price of $4,500 while artists wishing to stay for free at the retreat must be approved by a committee of three comprising; Musician, Nora Taksdal, Director, Katrine Strøm and General Manager, Håvard Lund. Those who are successful are required to pay for their travel to Bodø, however, beyond that everything in their stay is free of charge. At the end of their stay artists are invited to display their work at a public meeting which takes the form of a pre-show or lecture to the other artists staying on the remote island. This aspect of sharing knowledge is an integral part of the ethos at the retreat, and the architectural workshops conducted there have inspired students from all over the world, enabling them to acquire additional skills from preparing food to learning to fish. The retreat is intended to be a return to nature as well as an artistic endeavour, and as such there has been a strong emphasis on sustainability throughout. Kebony, the sustainable alternative to tropical hardwood was carefully selected as the cladding material for each house. The Kebony technology uses an environmentally friendly process, which enhances the properties of sustainable softwood with a bio-based liquid derived from agricultural crop waste. By polymerizing the wood’s cell wall with furfuryl alcohol, the wood gains greatly improved durability and dimensional stability, similar to the characteristics of tropical hardwood. Shortly after installation started, the Kebony wood has begun to develop a delicate silver patina, as it weathers naturally. The dappled silvery tones of the wood give the buildings a truly natural aesthetic as they perfectly complement the surrounding and unspoilt scenery.
The artist’s retreat, founded by Norwegian composer and musician Håvard Lund, provides a tranquil haven to focus on creative pursuits. Completed in August 2016, the retreat, aptly named Fordypningsrommet or ‘room for deeper studies’ started out with just six mono-functional Kebony clad houses. Growing demand has since led to the completion of three more buildings and now the retreat can accommodate up to 12 guests. Situated north of the Arctic Circle on the stunning island of archipelago Fleinvær, which encompasses between 200 and 300 islands, the artists’ retreat blends seamlessly into the surrounding rocky landscape. Each house is built on top of angled steel feet which creates a dramatic effect through the use of sharp lines and angles. The stylized architecture provides each house, consisting of a sauna, kitchen house, studio, bath house, sleeping houses and the so called Njalla or ‘tower for big thoughts’, with a degree of individuality. The exposed position of the retreat on the picturesque coastline provides a dramatic and ever-changing backdrop, with crisp coastal breezes bringing in the morning to the tranquil majesty of the Northern Lights illuminating the night sky. This stunning setting is sure to inspire tranquillity and lend intensity to both recreational and artistic pursuits of its vacationers. On a self-catering basis, groups of up to 12 people are welcome to visit for a week for the price of $4,500 while artists wishing to stay for free at the retreat must be approved by a committee of three comprising; Musician, Nora Taksdal, Director, Katrine Strøm and General Manager, Håvard Lund. Those who are successful are required to pay for their travel to Bodø, however, beyond that everything in their stay is free of charge. At the end of their stay artists are invited to display their work at a public meeting which takes the form of a pre-show or lecture to the other artists staying on the remote island. This aspect of sharing knowledge is an integral part of the ethos at the retreat, and the architectural workshops conducted there have inspired students from all over the world, enabling them to acquire additional skills from preparing food to learning to fish. The retreat is intended to be a return to nature as well as an artistic endeavour, and as such there has been a strong emphasis on sustainability throughout. Kebony, the sustainable alternative to tropical hardwood was carefully selected as the cladding material for each house. The Kebony technology uses an environmentally friendly process, which enhances the properties of sustainable softwood with a bio-based liquid derived from agricultural crop waste. By polymerizing the wood’s cell wall with furfuryl alcohol, the wood gains greatly improved durability and dimensional stability, similar to the characteristics of tropical hardwood. Shortly after installation started, the Kebony wood has begun to develop a delicate silver patina, as it weathers naturally. The dappled silvery tones of the wood give the buildings a truly natural aesthetic as they perfectly complement the surrounding and unspoilt scenery.
Valley Villa Architectural firm Arches has recently created a contemporary, eco-friendly villa within close proximity to Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania and the country’s largest city. Clad in 7,000 sq. ft. of sustainable Kebony wood, this unique property has been built to complement the scenery, with natural timber cladding and irregular pitched roofs, characteristic of the neighbouring surroundings and in harmony with the hillsides and pine trees. The villa strikes the perfect balance with an architectural style that is simultaneously modern and traditional. The clean, angular design creates a minimalist exterior with Kebony as the prime material contrasting against the black slate at the building’s base. Architect, Arūnas Liola, aimed to design a structure that is both ecologically friendly and striking in appearance, interweaving natural materials with a bold sculptural form. The firm has frequently chosen to work with Kebony due to the fact that it is a natural material but with the resistance to stand up to testing conditions far better than softwood. The quality of the wood, and through the skills of an exceptional carpenter, meant the timber could be sculpted and worked with easily for this particular project. Kebony requires no additional treatment even when used as an external cladding, the material simply develops a silver-grey patina which will allow the house to adapt naturally to its surroundings over a period of time. The patented Kebony technology is an environmentally friendly process, which modifies sustainably sourced softwoods by heating the wood with furfuryl alcohol - an agricultural by-product. By polymerizing the wood’s cell wall, the softwoods permanently take on the attributes of tropical hardwood including high durability, hardness and dimensional stability, without the need for tropical deforestation, resulting in a high performing, beautiful wood product.
