“The creative inspiration and direction were largely rooted in honoring the traditional European Tudor elements intrinsic to the home while marrying them to an old Hollywood spirit commonly found in The Oaks and Los Feliz,” says developer/designer Jordan Bavka.
“During summer there is so much greenery, and it grows and changes every day. It’s very different in the autumn and winter—even the acoustics are different,
The Little Owl A-Frame’s matte-black exterior sets it apart from its woodsy neighbors.
The tub sold the downstairs tenants on the unit.
The second bathroom is awash in blue.
The adjoining bathroom gets indirect daylight via openings in the brick wall and a transom window.
The family calls the gallery-level workspace the “captain’s deck.”
Overhead is a steel mezzanine where Caspar works.
Plan B carpenters built the floor-to-ceiling bookshelves as well as the cabinetry in the kitchen at the far end of the room.
The garage’s huge doors had been covered up, so Studio Karhard freed up the openings for steel-and-glass doors from Ferrotec.
An entrance hall leads to the living/dining area, where the architects used old bricks to make a fireplace, stairs, and built-in benches feel as though they were always there.
“The challenge was how to make the space feel comfortable without dividing it into small units,” says Karsten.
An underfloor heating system makes the floor a cozy play area for the couple’s kids, Monty and Art.
When architects Thomas Karsten and Alexandra Erhard toured the raw industrial space, they were struck by how much light streamed in, a gift bestowed by large windows and the rare presence of a private patio.
Third floor plan of Brooklyn Brownstone by Uli Wagner Design Lab
Second floor plan of Brooklyn Brownstone by Uli Wagner Design Lab
First floor plan of Brooklyn Brownstone by Uli Wagner Design Lab
Basement floor plan of Brooklyn Brownstone by Uli Wagner Design Lab
The plan is to add a roof terrace in the future, and owner-designer Uli Wagner has already framed an opening into the ceiling to accommodate a spiral stair leading to outdoor decking, instead of the current roof access from a ladder. "The moment I have the funds, I will move on with this plan," says Wagner. "I’d love to grow tomatoes with that view from Clinton Hill over downtown Brooklyn and Manhattan. There will also be plenty of space for an outdoor shower and a lush barbecue area with seating."
The parlor floor now serves as an office for Uli Wagner Design Lab. The renovation restored the original fireplace and ornate millwork, and created a new link to the lower-floor garden.
Before the renovation, the parlor floor was decorated with velvet curtains and ornately patterned wallpapers.
A low shelf in the Uli Wagner Design Lab office houses the studio library as well as an assortment of objets d’art that give the space a unique character.
The entire brownstone is furnished with custom and unique pieces selected by the Uli Wagner Design Lab team, including these artworks in the top-floor living space.
The kitchen for the main living quarters is on the top floor. The dark joinery echoes the original millwork throughout the home, while the stainless steel adds an industrial edge.
Furnishings and artwork create a more contemporary feeling in the largely traditional home. The dining table on the top floor, for example, is surrounded by an eclectic collection of designer chairs.
On the top floor, the dropped ceiling follows the shape of the exterior with a new layer of insulation. "This measure gave the living room a pleasant height, without needing to lift up the entire ceiling at unpredictable costs," says owner-designer Uli Wagner.
The third floor features a bespoke timber joinery unit that divides the dining and living spaces and contains a bathroom and storage.
The primary bedroom has an adjoining dressing room and bathroom. The design team salvaged the home’s original claw-foot tub and reglazed it to restore it.
The principal bedroom features an original fireplace, plenty of natural light from the large windows, and a Koishi ottoman by Naoto Fukasawa for Driade. "I love my very quiet bedroom, which looks toward the garden," says owner-designer Uli Wagner.
One of the key challenges was developing a scheme that would allow flexibility in its current use and also for the future. "The setup is currently perfect for my lifestyle," says owner-designer Uli Wagner. "In retrospect, it was also a solution during the pandemic and various lockdown levels—and I’m sure the setup would be favorable for other small businesses and their owners."
A multiuse room on the second floor functions as a meeting room for the office, a secondary living room, and a guest bedroom. The original pine flooring was restored as part of the renovation.
The renovated home features much of the original timberwork. "I was inspired by a house a friend of mine had previously renovated in the town of Callicoon, New York, which celebrated the dark millwork and showcased colors and a material palette developed around that," says owner-designer Uli Wagner. "It gave me the courage to conceive the design scheme in this direction."
The design team repaired and refinished the original white oak parquet on the parlor floor. The archway with ornate moldings is also an original feature.
The parlor floor has office space in both the front and rear rooms, separated by a parlor with storage space. The bathroom for the office space is located on the floor above.
