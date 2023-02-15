“We wanted to make it feel like a surf shack. It was important to us to have a low-key, slow, easy lifestyle,” Kyle says.
Earth-toned laminate covers the kitchen niche and shelving for durability. There’s a gas stove and refrigerator, and no running water. “The staff bring you a bottle of water and it's a pump faucet at the sink,” explains St-Laurent.
From the dining table to the bed frames, custom plywood furniture is installed throughout the home and combined with a few nature-inspired touches, like the green Kvadrat wool felt in the upholstered built-ins.
The pantry features black-stained timber doors that conceal appliances, keeping the kitchen surfaces clear.
The corner of the dining space features a built-in study nook with integrated lighting and storage. The bespoke joinery, along with the new windows and doors, was one of the most costly parts of the project. The newly located stair wraps around the back of the dining room.
The new blackbutt timber deck has been designed for entertaining, al fresco dining, and enjoying views of the garden and surrounding bushland. It features a large dining table, a hanging egg chair, and a barbecue.
In keeping with a pared back aesthetic, Brown & Brown designed a custom plywood kitchen, carrying the timber through as internal doors and the dining room’s storage bench.
Across the path is the resident's favorite spot from which to take in the aquatic tableau: a rock garden and sitting area created by landscape designer Tory Polone. Chairs rest near the a hidden grade-level gas fire pit—an on-demand campfire.
The door to the right leads to the garden kitchen where the cooking school sessions are held. It’s housed in a central volume and surrounded by greenery and relaxed dining set-ups.
Home site includes 2 repurposed grain silos and a driftwood horse the owner made with wood from the Bitterroot River.
Modern kitchenette
Streamlined birch plywood cabinetry and a maple butcher-block counter forms the kitchenette, which isn’t intended for extensive meal prep. The building is a blend of "a bedroom and camping," says Shaw, which means much of the cooking and cleaning happens outside.
The custom couch and stairwell were integrated to make the most of the modest space. The ceiling was opened up to expose the original joists and provide as much additional height as possible.
The Langs use an outbuilding as a rec room of sorts. "We call that the Grace Studio," Lang says. "It's designed so a car can pull in there, but we use it as more of a rec room and work space."