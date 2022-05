Recently returned from a weekend at Autocamp Russian River, in Sonoma County, Calif. Renovated Airstream trailers sit side-by-side at a lovely glamping site, with a truly great modernist clubhouse closeby. In reality our Airstream "hotel room" was a luxe cocoon of rest and respite, filled with amazing light as the sun peeked through the windows all day, and beautifully placed fixtures lit up corners of the trailer with light.