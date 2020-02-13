The addition is clad in timber boards of various widths and depths, adding a subtle layer of texture to the simple, gabled form.
The wood through-line continues throughout the main space with a raised platform that wraps the perimeter of the room. The platform surrounds the living and dining area, and runs beneath the sleeping zone and stair landing.
The light-filled living area includes a Le Corbusier leather chair and a caned lounge chair. A door on the far wall opens up to a balcony space.
Re-Open House plans
The open living space is warm and inviting, filled with natural materials, specially curated and restored furnishings, and a bold orange-and-black wool rug which dates back to 1969.
Named the House in Kyoto after its location, the residence for a family of five is located in a dense yet quiet residential neighborhood.
A pair of matching Idea lights by Vesoi over a dining room table and chairs, both locally-made.
Eric Trine of Amigo Modern designed the lounge chairs outside the tents. The fire pits are by Stahl.
The Garden Bathroom serves as the powder room and the guest bathroom. The Maison C via Studio Four wallpaper complements the Benjamin Moore Bone White-painted walls.
Interiors of Villa D.
Moving into a smaller home forced designer Eilat Dar to evaluate what was necessary. Adopting a minimalist aesthetic, the M Apartment makes use of every inch of space.
Master Bedroom
Pole Pass Retreat | Olson Kundig
One of the luxurious bathrooms in Casa Santísimo by JJRR/Arquitectura+Modica-Ledezma. It maintains a sense of natural intimacy despite its open plan and skylight ceiling.
Matte-black Tolix chairs surround a 14-foot harvest dining table that dates back to the 1800s.
The architects regularized the asymmetry of the longitudinal walls with two lateral, built-in benches that accommodate the spatial discrepancies with their extensions.
The original wood doors from the front facade were relocated to the interior, where they function as sliding doors.
After a strategic renovation, the redesigned apartment is a great example of a home that corresponds with Common’s philosophy of creating spaces that work well, all while responding to their context. (Coffee table from Yield.)
City Cabin | Olson Kundig
City Cabin | Olson Kundig
Alterstudio Architecture of Austin designed this house in the Texas capital for a young family of four.
Mark Word Design did the landscaping, with an emphasis on water conservation. "It's about usage levels, but it's also about the way we treat storm water and runoff since it all goes back into our supply at the end of the cycle," designer Sarah Carr says. Word and his team chose plants that help reduce erosion, require little watering, and allow storm water to percolate. Mulch and living ground covers—including Big Blue liriope, marsilea, and Palisades zoysia turf—keep moisture within the soil and lower the temperature of the soil, protecting the roots of the live oak trees.
Black and white kitchen tiles add visual interest to this stunning modern kitchen by IKEA.
The kitchen is marked by its Wolf gas range, white Carrara marble countertop bar, and Cobb Rise & Fall pendants by Original BTC. The architect designed a custom wine glass holder, which hangs nearby.
Make sure your kitchen fits seamlessly with the rest of your home. A good entertaining space should have a look that's consistent with the overall design, so use finishings, colors, and other elements that compliment the rest of the space.
Despite their dark color palette, black and white kitchens can still feel bright. This tiny kitchen perfects the art of chiaroscuro with white shiplapped walls, custom-built open shelves and dark concrete floors. The owners selected sleek faucet fixtures by Santec and a sink by Blanco to complement the white laminate countertops. The stainless steel appliances include a Bertazzoni oven, Fisher & Payel refrigerator, and Thermador dishwasher.
#outdoor #backyard #green #concrete #plant Photo by Marion Brenner
Beach days, park picnics, and backyard barbecues—wherever your Fourth of July weekend takes you, these products will elevate your event with ease.
The result is a bright, Portuguese home designed in a clean, formal style, where contemporary interiors exist in harmony with the house’s historical shell.
The custom towel rails in this bathroom are also meant to mimic branches.
A Peter Ivy pendant hangs over the dining table and benches, also by Taku. At one end is a collection of candlesticks, prototypes for Tortoise that will be manufactured in Hokkaido. The simple wood treads on the open-riser staircase complement the unfinished ceiling beams.
Sliders open to a deck and beyond to a 1960s Airstream once owned by sculptor Alma Allen in Joshua Tree. The couple use it for guests.
