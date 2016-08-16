The boys have set up an almost plein air painting station on the stair landing in the new addition.
Cristian Zuzunaga at Triitme! Showcase Online store and magazine Triitme! will be promoting work from emerging European designers such as London-based Cristian Zuzunaga, whose patterned rugs are an explosion of 8-bit color.
Olivia's bedroom.
Husband and wife Tim Stokes and Nathalie Wolberg left their pint-size Parisian apartment behind to undertake a hands-on renovation of an industrial, 6,000-square-foot warehouse in Antwerp, Belgium. It’s now home to an expansive live/work space containing two studios—one for each of them—two exhibition galleries, and an integrated courtyard.
Light streams into the bedroom through walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The windows are triple-glazed, creating a tight, eco-friendly seal.
Two bedrooms separated by sliding doors occupy the partial second story.
The bedroom is enclosed with a glass wall. A blackout curtain can be drawn closed for privacy. An IKEA cabinet and white lacquered shelves help to provide plenty of closet space.
A bedroom with a view of Manhattan in the Wythe Hotel.
In the master bedroom, a small, cramped closet was replaced with a wardrobe that is partially obscured by a slatted wooden screen that was built by Metalworks & Design Studio of Seattle. "The idea was you see through it, so in a sense it doesn't feel like a small space," Smith says.
The hideaway grows darker as residents move through the space toward the bedroom. The only light in the sleeping space enters indirectly from the nearby glass façade, as well as from a small ventilation window in the northern corner.
The bedroom’s vertical, floor-to-ceiling window lets occupants admire the graceful trees outside. A Mini Tolomeo lamp by Artemide sits on the bedside table.
The snug attic in this former fisherman’s cottage in Copenhagen contains the homeowner’s platform bed, custom-designed by Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen to maximize storage and fit the unusual space.
The master bedroom.
In the bedroom, an open closet with built-in shelving leads to the master bathroom. Thinking of all the loft's components as part of a whole was critical to the renovation. "The space is clean and simple, but that is only possible because of the attention paid to eliminating visual clutter that often comes from typical detailing," Breitner says. "The HVAC, floor outlets, door detailing, wall reveal base, recessed glazing channel, and radiator covers could look like clutter. We integrated it into the architecture." Photo by Frank Oudeman.
The terrace off a bedroom holds chaise longues from Design Within Reach. “When we laid out the project, the eucalyptus tree was going to go away,” says Walker. “But then we thought, if we move the foundation a little bit, we can probably save the tree.”
Light floods the second floor master bedroom, and floor-to-ceiling windows are buffered by adjacent steel mesh wall. A Modloft Ludlow platform bed anchors the room, and Pablo Designs bedside table lamps delicately punctuate the minimal space.
Although the built-in storage eliminated the need for a lot of furniture, classic items like the Eames walnut stool and Executive Aluminum Group chair, and De La Espada's 011 Atlantico bed.
NOTE designed the wood blue-gray wall covering in this bedroom. A chrome Bestlite BL6 wall lamp by Gubi hangs near custom-made curtains, created using fabric by Astrid.
A finished attic can be the perfect spot for a private—and quiet—home office.
If letting your bed linens drape onto the floor or the platform bed frame just isn’t your style, keep your bedroom feeling sharp and tidy by tucking your sheets under the mattress and removing any extra blankets or fluffy comforters. A slim, white bed frame such as this one feels skeletal enough to still convey airiness.
To free up space, beds, shelves, and a sofa appear to be built into the wall. To accommodate the gentle curve of the "unit," the architects selected birch plywood. A large window is opposite of the beds.
From the northeast corner of the master bedroom, the homeowners can walk out onto a deck area to enjoy the view of the woods.
On the other side of the apartment, a bedroom doubles as a workspace.
