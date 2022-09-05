Based in California, Kubed Living provides full-service design and project coordination for shipping container structures that promote sustainable living. They offer both custom and pre-designed layouts.
Envisioned as an Airbnb rental, in-law suite, off-grid getaway, or backyard bedroom or office, the design provides space for a 42-inch shower in the bathroom, an armchair, and a twin bed.
The Bachelor(ette) is one of Custom Container Living’s smaller units, coming in at 160 square feet within a single 20-foot-long container. It includes a small galley kitchen, separate bathroom, and space for a twin bed.