“I envision people writing their books, music, refuelling their creative flow,” says Castillero. He should know about its energizing power more than anyone, really: it brought him back to his love of architecture, after all. “It’s truly my new happy place.”
“I envision people writing their books, music, refuelling their creative flow,” says Castillero. He should know about its energizing power more than anyone, really: it brought him back to his love of architecture, after all. “It’s truly my new happy place.”
Back to front II: Poured concrete patio and outdoor kitchen as seen from backyard.
Back to front II: Poured concrete patio and outdoor kitchen as seen from backyard.
Back to front: View of the Mullet House top two floors from backyard
Back to front: View of the Mullet House top two floors from backyard
The team used board-formed concrete and FSC Certified framing lumber that they cleaned and reused to frame the house. During construction, they wanted to make sure they’d be able to install a green roof in the near future on the flat areas. To do this, they pre-engineered the desired sections in order to hold the weight.
The team used board-formed concrete and FSC Certified framing lumber that they cleaned and reused to frame the house. During construction, they wanted to make sure they’d be able to install a green roof in the near future on the flat areas. To do this, they pre-engineered the desired sections in order to hold the weight.
The kitchen was designed so that the cooktop is in the Caesarstone-wrapped island, which means the cook can enjoy the view while they work. “I love cooking and looking out,” says Michele.
The kitchen was designed so that the cooktop is in the Caesarstone-wrapped island, which means the cook can enjoy the view while they work. “I love cooking and looking out,” says Michele.
Oil your wooden kitchen tools and cutting boards. Most mineral oils will do the trick—and they’ll give your wooden widgets a much longer life. Make sourdough bread. If you’ve got some yeast in your pantry, and it’s not too old, get down to perfecting that sourdough bread recipe. You could also start a kombucha culture, or pickle any hearty vegetables you’ve got lying around. Make a pantry meal. If you can’t get to the supermarket, think about making some Spanish rice and beans from canned or dry goods. Perfectly simple. Label absolutely everything. KonMari your entire kitchen, while you’re at it. Know where and what everything is, and get rid of anything you don’t use for a perfectly uncluttered and organized kitchen.
Oil your wooden kitchen tools and cutting boards. Most mineral oils will do the trick—and they’ll give your wooden widgets a much longer life. Make sourdough bread. If you’ve got some yeast in your pantry, and it’s not too old, get down to perfecting that sourdough bread recipe. You could also start a kombucha culture, or pickle any hearty vegetables you’ve got lying around. Make a pantry meal. If you can’t get to the supermarket, think about making some Spanish rice and beans from canned or dry goods. Perfectly simple. Label absolutely everything. KonMari your entire kitchen, while you’re at it. Know where and what everything is, and get rid of anything you don’t use for a perfectly uncluttered and organized kitchen.
My Cabin launched after Draugs couldn't find a prefab structure he'd want to vacation in. The exterior is made of spruce, which can be stained according to customer specifications.
My Cabin launched after Draugs couldn't find a prefab structure he'd want to vacation in. The exterior is made of spruce, which can be stained according to customer specifications.
New custom walnut cabinetry syncs with the rest of the built-ins throughout the home, to create a pleasing rhythm in the open plan. The backsplash is Heath Ceramics tile, and the counter is Pental Quartz. Open shelves at the rear overlook a cozy den, and allow sightlines out the new windows at the front of the home.
New custom walnut cabinetry syncs with the rest of the built-ins throughout the home, to create a pleasing rhythm in the open plan. The backsplash is Heath Ceramics tile, and the counter is Pental Quartz. Open shelves at the rear overlook a cozy den, and allow sightlines out the new windows at the front of the home.
A dramatic landscape demands a dramatic building. Southwest facing deck of Starship House
A dramatic landscape demands a dramatic building. Southwest facing deck of Starship House
Windows, windows everywhere! Erickson was an early proponent of indoor/outdoor living.
Windows, windows everywhere! Erickson was an early proponent of indoor/outdoor living.
All of the fixed furniture is designed by Sundberg and made of oak. The clients worked with a local designer on the custom furniture, like the green sofa and chair in the living room. While the trees surrounding the property offer a decent amount of privacy, billowy white curtains add an additional layer.
All of the fixed furniture is designed by Sundberg and made of oak. The clients worked with a local designer on the custom furniture, like the green sofa and chair in the living room. While the trees surrounding the property offer a decent amount of privacy, billowy white curtains add an additional layer.
In a sophisticated main bathroom in Seattle, sea-green concrete floor tiles with a geometric pattern provide a lawn of color against wood walls and white tile. The paper lanterns are also a clear homage to the building’s Japanese inspirations.
In a sophisticated main bathroom in Seattle, sea-green concrete floor tiles with a geometric pattern provide a lawn of color against wood walls and white tile. The paper lanterns are also a clear homage to the building’s Japanese inspirations.
Both the interior and exterior of this Japandi tiny home feature contrasting shades of black and natural wood tones, which homeowner Stephen Proctor first imagined after picking up a Theo coffee mug and teapot by the brand Stelton. The matte-black ceramic base and simple bamboo handle and lid inspired him to mimic the combination throughout the tiny home.
Both the interior and exterior of this Japandi tiny home feature contrasting shades of black and natural wood tones, which homeowner Stephen Proctor first imagined after picking up a Theo coffee mug and teapot by the brand Stelton. The matte-black ceramic base and simple bamboo handle and lid inspired him to mimic the combination throughout the tiny home.
The Summer House in the Stockholm archipelago, designed by Kod Arkitekter, emphasizes a strong connection with the forested surroundings and exceptional sea views beyond. The architects achieved this by combining a Scandinavian cottage vernacular with a simplicity inspired by Japanese design.
The Summer House in the Stockholm archipelago, designed by Kod Arkitekter, emphasizes a strong connection with the forested surroundings and exceptional sea views beyond. The architects achieved this by combining a Scandinavian cottage vernacular with a simplicity inspired by Japanese design.
Architect Charlie Lazor designed this peaceful, lakeside prefab in Ontario, Canada, with a Japanese-style bathroom clad in richly stained teak with a matching tub and sink by Bath in Wood.
Architect Charlie Lazor designed this peaceful, lakeside prefab in Ontario, Canada, with a Japanese-style bathroom clad in richly stained teak with a matching tub and sink by Bath in Wood.
Architect Johan Sundberg looked to Japanese architects like Kengo Kuma for inspiration for the design of a holiday home in southern Sweden. "We call it the Katsura typology, but that's probably sacrilegious," he says. The eaves of the gently sloped hipped roof extend generously in all directions, turning the deck into a covered retreat that’s part veranda, part engawa, the Japanese version of a porch.
Architect Johan Sundberg looked to Japanese architects like Kengo Kuma for inspiration for the design of a holiday home in southern Sweden. "We call it the Katsura typology, but that's probably sacrilegious," he says. The eaves of the gently sloped hipped roof extend generously in all directions, turning the deck into a covered retreat that’s part veranda, part engawa, the Japanese version of a porch.
The Majamaja Cabin by Littow Architectes was constructed on-site from prefab wood panels and without the use of heavy machinery. The self-contained unit makes for a perfect eco-retreat, especially when positioned at water’s edge in Finland.
The Majamaja Cabin by Littow Architectes was constructed on-site from prefab wood panels and without the use of heavy machinery. The self-contained unit makes for a perfect eco-retreat, especially when positioned at water’s edge in Finland.
This prefabricated kit house by Adam Kalkin is designed from recycled shipping containers. Its 2,000-square-foot plan includes three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. The shell of the Quik House can be assembled in one day, and the entire home can be built in three months or less.
This prefabricated kit house by Adam Kalkin is designed from recycled shipping containers. Its 2,000-square-foot plan includes three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. The shell of the Quik House can be assembled in one day, and the entire home can be built in three months or less.
A large deck extends from the front of the home as well.
A large deck extends from the front of the home as well.
As it's homes are built in a controlled indoor environment, Method Homes can streamline the installation of smart home technology in each unit.
As it's homes are built in a controlled indoor environment, Method Homes can streamline the installation of smart home technology in each unit.
Method Homes can design and install prefab homes of all sizes and customize an existing fusing or create a custom design. Smart home options are similarly entirely customizable.
Method Homes can design and install prefab homes of all sizes and customize an existing fusing or create a custom design. Smart home options are similarly entirely customizable.
Connect Homes has been building and installing prefab homes - such as this one in Los Angeles - for over a decade.
Connect Homes has been building and installing prefab homes - such as this one in Los Angeles - for over a decade.
Devle's Skyview model home in Ventura, California. All Dvele's homes are built on the DveleIQ smart home platform that is designed to optimize the health of the building and its occupants and can use artificial intelligent to learn and adapt its systems to optimize the living environment.
Devle's Skyview model home in Ventura, California. All Dvele's homes are built on the DveleIQ smart home platform that is designed to optimize the health of the building and its occupants and can use artificial intelligent to learn and adapt its systems to optimize the living environment.
A half wall with a fireplace by Kalfire creates division within the space.
A half wall with a fireplace by Kalfire creates division within the space.
A look inside the converted garage.
A look inside the converted garage.
Beebe Skidmore opened up the space to create a giant, light-filled great room.
Beebe Skidmore opened up the space to create a giant, light-filled great room.
This view shows how the spaces in the great room connect to each other. The architects cut a light well through the center of the home to bring daylight all the way down to the kitchen.
This view shows how the spaces in the great room connect to each other. The architects cut a light well through the center of the home to bring daylight all the way down to the kitchen.
Now the family can easily enjoy indoor/outdoor living during the warmer months.
Now the family can easily enjoy indoor/outdoor living during the warmer months.
A view from the kitchen looking out at the dining room and the oversized sliding glass doors.
A view from the kitchen looking out at the dining room and the oversized sliding glass doors.

10 more saves

Set cover photo