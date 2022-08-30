Before: The nondescript original facade, painted in a drab yellow, features a choppy configuration with small windows and a modestly-sized sliding door leading to the existing deck.
The tree house office can be glimpsed through the bedroom window.
Windows offer wraparound views in the master bedroom. The nightstands and bed are from the Matera line by Sean Yoo for Design Within Reach; the Stem lamps are from Rejuvenation. The last owner painted the walls Gentleman’s Gray by Benjamin Moore.
Adjustable pegboards help lawyer Dan Franklin manage his compact apartment in downtown Manhattan.