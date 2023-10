"Key pieces can become the jumping-off point for the entire room," says Keren. For this living room, White Arrow imagined a fashion-forward client, bringing in a vintage metal palm tree sculpture from Mario Schifano to preside over the space. Other vintage pieces include an Adrian Pearsall sofa with custom reupholstery, a Curtis Jere coffee table, and an Artemide lamp. The burl wood credenza is from ModShop, and the Upstate armchair features custom, tie-dye upholstery.