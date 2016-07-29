A 606 Universal Shelving System by Dieter Rams for Vitsœ dominates one end of the living room.
Two linked 1,000-square-foot pavilions are greater than a sum of their parts. The simply detailed, taut, flat-roofed home’s two wings form a T-shape. One wing runs north to south, parallel to a pool, and contains the open-plan living spaces. Photo by Matthew Millman.
The Orcas Island house, whose steel exterior has patinaed to a rusty hue has a wide doorway with a pivoting door and a zero-step threshold.
Architect Gary Gladwish designed a house on Orcas Island, Washington, for his mother, Marie, an artist. With wide, open planes, the home incorporates lasting solutions for all mobility stages.