Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Katie la Kapro
Follow
Latest
30
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
See All
Practical and Beautiful Design Tips for Your Bedroom
Your bedroom is an intimate and personal space, and you spend a lot of your life there.
Katie la Kapro
Summer DIY Home Renovation Tips
Summer is one of the best times of the year for homeowners.
Katie la Kapro
Design Trends That Help Work-Life Balance
Companies and professionals are beginning to understand that in order to do the best work possible, their work setting has to be...
Katie la Kapro
Functional Design Trends That Will Help You Save Money Each Season
Each new season can bring with it the itch to overhaul your decor, take down the previous season’s ornaments and baubles, and...
Katie la Kapro
Sustainable Home Design Trends in 2019
We live in an era where sustainability, eco-friendly living, and green initiatives are par for the course.
Katie la Kapro
Practical Tips for Keeping a Tidy Home
Having a tidy home is a goal that requires constant vigilance. A home is not merely for show; it’s lived in. Naturally, it has...
Katie la Kapro