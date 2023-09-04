SubscribeSign In
The former closet was transformed by opening up the wall to the bedroom and adding a skylight above the bathtub. The light timber joinery and bright white surfaces enhance the feeling of light.
The former closet was transformed by opening up the wall to the bedroom and adding a skylight above the bathtub. The light timber joinery and bright white surfaces enhance the feeling of light.
Reclaimed wood covers the ceiling in the main room and bedroom. The large white light fixture was reused from the barn’s previous incarnation, and the sectional is from Interior Define.
Reclaimed wood covers the ceiling in the main room and bedroom. The large white light fixture was reused from the barn’s previous incarnation, and the sectional is from Interior Define.
Rounded, sculptural fixtures resonate with the soft curve of the segmental arches.
Rounded, sculptural fixtures resonate with the soft curve of the segmental arches.
Reclaimed wood and stone adorn this mountain contemporary home.
Reclaimed wood and stone adorn this mountain contemporary home.